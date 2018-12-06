Gov. Bevin orders Kentucky flags to half-staff for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - Flags in Kentucky at all state office buildings are ordered to be half-staff on Friday, Dec. 7 in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
This is in memory and honor of the more than 2,400 Americans who died in the surprise attack on the U.S. Fleet’s Pearl Harbor base in the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared Dec. 7, 1941 “a date which will live in infamy” and signed the Declaration of War against Japan the following day, Dec. 8, 77 years ago.
All individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies are encouraged to join in this tribute.
Although flags statewide are presently at half-staff in honor of former President George H.W. Bush, Friday’s flag lowering will also serve to honor those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
