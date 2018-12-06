Former MO Lt. Gov. remembers President George H.W. Bush

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - President George H.W. Bush left a lasting impression on one local politician. Former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder first met President Bush in 1982 when he visited Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Kinder remembers Bush’s tremendous energy.
"Wonderful, warm, man of integrity, genuine, from a privileged background, but could relate to anyone of any station in life. He saw all of us the same,” Kinder said.
Kinder has a photo of when he met the president and calls him the greatest one term president in the history of the country.
