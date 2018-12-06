First Alert Thursday Outlook

Bigger problem is the potential for a messy storm this weekend as an upper low moves out of the southwestern states across the lower Mississippi Valley. As always, there are small but important differences in timing and especially placement among the models. In particular, we’ll be on the northern edge of the precip shield….so a shift north or south would be important to our area…from dry to heavy snow…or from snow to mainly rain or a mix. For now will broad brush with a winter mix moving in from the west Saturday afternoon…and moving off to the east Sunday morning. If the system takes a more northerly route, a few inches of snow would be possible across much of the area….with more of a mix to the south.