First Alert Thursday Outlook

Dealing with a couple of weather systems today: a weak front in the short-term, and a stronger upper low over the weekend. In the short term, a cold front will drop in from the northwest this afternoon and evening with clouds and some light precipitation….especially north. Looks like a bit of light rain possibly mixed with some wet snow with this system….slowly fizzling out as it moves south through the area. With surface temps above freezing, this shouldn’t be a major travel problem even in the areas that see wet snow, although of course there may be a few slick spots at times. This front will push through this evening followed by another surge of cold, dry air…so tonight and tomorrow should be partly cloudy and cold, but quiet.
Bigger problem is the potential for a messy storm this weekend as an upper low moves out of the southwestern states across the lower Mississippi Valley. As always, there are small but important differences in timing and especially placement among the models. In particular, we’ll be on the northern edge of the precip shield….so a shift north or south would be important to our area…from dry to heavy snow…or from snow to mainly rain or a mix. For now will broad brush with a winter mix moving in from the west Saturday afternoon…and moving off to the east Sunday morning. If the system takes a more northerly route, a few inches of snow would be possible across much of the area….with more of a mix to the south.
