First Alert: Cold, rain and possible dusting of snow

(KFVS) - Today will start cold and the clouds will increase as the morning continues.
Lisa Michaels says we’ll start to see snow and rain move in to our western counties. It looks like the most anyone will get is a dusting.
To the north, there will be snow, to the south there will be more rain. There could be slick overpasses and bridges in some places.
A bigger precipitation system comes in this weekend. It looks like Saturday evening into Sunday morning will see the heaviest precipitation. Most of the Heartland can expect some snow.
Our far southwest counties could see the highest snow amounts and the snow will get lighter as you move away from those counties.
Right now, the Bootheel could have a mainly ice event. This could all change if the system moves to the Northeast.
The system could linger into Monday morning. Another system could bring more rain later next week.
