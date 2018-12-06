Easterseals Midwest gives kids with Autism and disabilities a chance to meet Santa

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Children with Autism and disabilities got to meet with Santa on Thursday, December 6 at Easterseals Midwest in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The event ran from 4-7 p.m. at Easterseals Midwest on N. Fountain Street.
They hosted the event to allow children with autism and other disabilities to visit with Santa in a sensory friendly environment.
Organizers say the annual event can benefit the children and their families.
“The opportunity is for families to come and enjoy Santa Claus in a judgement free zone where they can feel comfortable and welcome,” said Rachel Masters, Dir. Of Autism Services. “This gives them an opportunity to not have to stand in long lines and to really just be able to see Santa and get their picture and do those sorts of things.”
They will put on a similar event in Poplar Bluff next Friday, Dec. 14, and a third visit is scheduled for December 20 in West Plains.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.