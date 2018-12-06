12/6 - Don’t Wait for the Eulogy

The images we've seen while saying good bye to our 41st President, George H.W. Bush, are ones that will burn into the American fabric forever.
The eulogy from a son who followed in his Father's footsteps painted the emotional picture of a great family leader.
Who can forget the image of former Senator Bob Dole, standing up at the casket to say goodbye.
The President's service dog, Sully, fulfilled his mission and watched over his master to the very end.
Americans stood in long lines to pay their respects.
The current President of the United States sitting together with the past Presidents to honor George H.W. Bush. It's an image that shows that we as a country can rise above our differences.
In all the images, we see a country that is putting political divisiveness aside and assuming a common civility to say goodbye to a great man.
Why does it take the death of a great person for Americans to put their political differences aside and be civil to one another?
Sharing a friendly word or being courteous to each other, especially when we disagree, seems to be something we've lost and need to get back.
And time is not on our side.
Don't wait for the Eulogy to tell the people in your life what they mean to you and to make peace.
That neighbor who always says hello, your spouse or significant other, your coworkers, people in line at the grocery store all present the chance to be nice to each other.
Let’s honor George H.W. Bush and America by making an effort to extend this civility. It will be good for our country and make this a Better Heartland.
