2 dead after semi, school bus collide near Peoria, IL

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police officials released information regarding a deadly crash that happened Wednesday, Dec. 5.
According to officials, a semi-trailer and school bus collided around 8:32 p.m. on I-74 going westbound at mile point 137.
Officials said school bus passenger 72-year-old Charles Crabtree of Normal, Illinois and the driver of the semi-trailer have been confirmed dead.
The truck tractor semi-trailer driven by a 34-year-old male of Iowa was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of the roadway according to officials. The school bus driven by a male from Illinois was traveling westbound when the semi-trailer struck the school bus head on.
The school bus was loaded with eight juvenile female passengers all from Illinois.
Officials said three adults were taken by helicopter to area hospitals and all female passengers were taken by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
A traffic crash investigation has closed the westbound lanes at this location. Traffic is being rerouted at Downs, Ill.
Next of kin is being notified for the driver of the semi-trailer.
