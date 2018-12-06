Cape Girardeau woman killed in Bollinger Co., MO crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A woman from Cape Girardeau, Missouri has died after a crash on Route KK in Bollinger County on Tuesday, December 4.
The crash happened two miles west of Route B on eastbound Route KK around 2:32 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 54-year-old driver, Nancy Herren, was on Route KK when her Ford Taurus ran off the road several times, hit and embankment and overturned.
The Bollinger County Coroner was called to the scence where the driver died.
