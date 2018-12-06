Cairo, IL PD to reward safe drivers with lottery ticket

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - Safe drivers around Cairo, Illinois can get a chance to be paid to do it.
The Cairo, Illinois Police Department is giving safe drivers an Illinois Lottery Ticket during the safe driver/positive citizen interaction operation December 17-21.
According to Chief Leonard Harris, it rewards safe drivers and positive police interactions.
The money used to buy the instant lottery tickets was donated by the Cairo Police Department and City of Cairo Municipal Government employees.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.