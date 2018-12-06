AR state trooper injured after his vehicle was rear-ended off of interstate

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KFVS) - An Arkansas State Police trooper was injured after a crash where his vehilce was rear-ended off of the interstate near a construction zone.
According to Danny Straessle, Public Information Officer with Arkansas Department of Transportation, it happened in Hot spring county at mm 81 at the Clark County Line on Dec. 6.
A merge was set up down to one lane on bridge going westbound. The officer with Arkansas Highway Police was on the inside shoulder of Interstate 30 with his blue lights on urging drivers to merge and was rear-ended.
There is no information on the other driver’s condition.
The officer was airlifted to Little Rock hospital and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
STrassle said this crash stresses it dangerous working on Interstate, and the officer was on shoulder not in a driving lane.
He said to use this as an opportunity if you pull over on side of Interstate, you are not in safe, and in danger. Distracted driving is at all time high.
