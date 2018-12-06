All are welcome at peace park opening in downtown Cape Girardeau, MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Next to the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Cape Girardeau there will be a new place to rest and relax.
Church Pastor Ellen Gurnon said the church plan’s to open a peace park filled with walkways, benches and artwork.
The walkways should be finished in one to two weeks around Dec. 20.
The walkways will lead to relaxing spots for anyone to sit down and take a break.
Pastor Gurnon said the hope is to get artwork from students at the River Campus created for the park. She said it may take several months before all the benches and art work is added to the park. The benches will feature scripture and encouraging quotes.
Next to the park, behind a fence is a playground. Pastor Gurnon said the playground is unique because the equipment can be played as musical instruments. Anyone is welcome in the playground as well.
Funding for the park came from various earnings from investments the church made and from donations.
Pastor Gurnon said the park is a needed green space that was created with the love of art in downtown Cape Girardeau in mind.
