Your Wednesday Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. Sunshine finally broke out across much of the area allowing temperatures to warm into the 40s. Clear skies will remain across the area this evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Lows by morning will be close to 30 give or take a degree or two.
Thursday a cold front will move through the area. Ahead of this front we will see clouds and a few showers develop. There may be a few areas that receive some light snow at times, especially across our northern counties. No major impact from winter weather is expected. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
