SLIDESHOW: Woman recreates Elf on a Shelf with her dogs

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman is sharing a furry alternative to Elf on a Shelf.
Linda Kush said she started Elf Dog on a Shelf as an alternative to the other elf for animal lovers.
The photos feature her vizsla Roxie and her weimaraner Riley.
She said the best thing is the comments she received about the photos making other peoples' day and how they look forward to her daily posts.
Kush plans to keep the photos going through December 25.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.