What you need to know Dec. 5

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Dec. 5.
It’s a cold morning. We’ll have a few flurries on the radar. Lisa Michaels says that could make for a few slick spots on the bridges and overpasses.
However, once the sun comes up, we’ll see a lot more of it today. All the clouds should be gone by this afternoon. Highs should get into the low 40s and this might be the best day of the week to get outside.
Tomorrow we’ll have a mix of flurries and rain that could start in the morning and last most of the day. Accumulations won’t be great, but there will potentially be slick spots.
The rain/snow mix could start around 9 or 10 a.m., but stay tuned for more information on the timing. Highs will get into the 30s or 40s.
The Meteorologists are keeping an eye on a winter storm system that could more in Friday night and stick around until Sunday. We’re still too far out to talk about accumulations or how much will be ice/snow or rain.
- Southeast Missouri Food Bank is working to keep food pantries stocked.
- The autopsy results for a well-known, former radio host found dead in Paducah, Kentucky came back on Tuesday.
- A limited elk hunting season could begin as early as the year 2020 in Missouri.
- A new bill in front of the Illinois State Senate aims to allow people convicted of marijuana possession before 2016 to petition to drop those charges after three years.
Kevin Hart has a new job. He will host the 2019 Academy Awards
A homeless man in Washington returned thousands of dollars he found outside a food bank.
