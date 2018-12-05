St. Louis selected to get XFL team

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The City of St. Louis will be getting a new professional sports team.
A XFL team will call St. Louis home in 2020 and play 10 games in its first season at The Dome at America’s Center.
On their website, the XFL says St. Louis:
According to a press release in January 2018, XFL is launching a ‘reimagined’ professional football league in early 2020 with eight teams, a 10-week regular schedule with two semifinal playoff games and a championship game.
XFL says it will have shorter, fast-paced games with a family-friendly environment and real-time fan engagement.
According to XFL, Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman and CEO is funding the venture.
The XFL is a professional football league led by Vince McMahon, founder of the WWE.
You can reserve season tickets for the 2020 season here.
A team name has not been announced, but apparel for the city’s team are available for sale.
St. Louis was once the home of the Rams. The NFL team moved back to Los Angeles after the 2015 season.
