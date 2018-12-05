St. Louis Cardinals trade for Goldschmidt from Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt makes the play for an out on a ball hit by Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon in the first inning during a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri)
By James Long | December 5, 2018 at 4:24 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 5:08 PM

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced a trade they made for a new first baseman.

The Redbirds have traded for NL All-Start Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks for Kelly Carson, Luke Weaver, Andy Yound and a compensation round pick.

Goldschmidt is a six time All-Star, and a four time Silver Slugger Award winner and three time Gold Glove recipient.

The team will introduce the first baseman at a press conference on Friday in St. Louis.

