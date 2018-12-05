St. Louis Cardinals trade for Goldschmidt from Arizona

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced a trade they made for a new first baseman.
The Redbirds have traded for NL All-Start Paul Goldschmidt from the Arizona Diamondbacks for Kelly Carson, Luke Weaver, Andy Yound and a compensation round pick.
Goldschmidt is a six time All-Star, and a four time Silver Slugger Award winner and three time Gold Glove recipient.
The team will introduce the first baseman at a press conference on Friday in St. Louis.
