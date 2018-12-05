Power restored in parts of KY and TN after early morning outage

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - After an outage across several areas in Kentucky and Tennessee, power was restored around 3:40 a.m.
According to Gibson Electric Membership Corporation officials, down lines and an equipment failure in the Clinton substation caused the outage.
About 2,755 members’ homes and businesses in Kentucky and in the far northwestern part of Tennessee were affected by the outage this morning.
Officials said the outage began shortly after midnight. Crews were immediately dispatched and service was rerouted and restored to all but 300 members at about 1:19 a.m.
The remaining outage affected members in and around Clinton and the areas north and east of Columbus. Crews continued to work and will restore service to everyone as quickly and as safely as they could.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.