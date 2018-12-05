“Plus One” program pays it forward with meals for the homeless

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - There’s a new way to pay it forward this holiday season, but in the form of a meal.
The program’s called “Plus One”, started by the People’s Shelter, a warming center open during inclement weather. It’s located at St. James’ A.M.E. Church in Cape Girardeau.
Pastor Reinta Green, the program’s organizer, said people come to the shelter who haven’t eaten all day. Now, they can have a meal thanks to the generosity of another person.
When you check out at one of the program's partners, you'll have the option to pay an extra five dollars to cover someone else's meal.
Sta Coffee House, Main Street Station, Corner Grocery Store, and Eden Health Spa & Salon are all partners.
Sta’s owner and operator, Julie Malone, said the program aligns with the coffee house’s mission to bring the community together.
“I think it’s just going to make everybody stronger,” said Malone. “You know because the person donating has this feeling of, I just helped this person who can’t necessarily help themselves. And so, I think it’s just like a pay it forward type, and it’s just going to snowball I hope.”
Green said this doesn’t just provide a meal but also a place for people to stay warm and feel welcome and comfortable in the community.
If you’re interested in partnering with Plus One, message the People’s Shelter’s Facebook page or call St James’ A.M.E. Church at 573-334-9119.
