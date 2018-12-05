New satellite images show North Korea expanding missile base

(CNN) – New satellite images obtained by CNN reveal North Korea has significantly expanded a key long-range missile base located in the mountainous interior of the country.
The imagery offers evidence that the area remains active and has been continuously upgraded.
Despite months of talks, Pyongyang still hasn’t followed through on denuclearization.
The images offer a reminder that diplomatic talks with the U.S. have done little to prevent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from pursuing his promise to mass produce and deploy nuclear warheads.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.