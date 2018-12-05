New Emergency Services Director at SouthestHEATH

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH has named a new director for Emergency Services.
Lori Merritt, RN, MSN,CFRN is the new Emergency Services Director at Southeast Hospital.
She is has more than 17 years of experience in the Emergency Department setting, including six years of leadership experience and nine years of pre-hospital flight nurse.
Merritt most recently served as Emergency Services Manager at Southeast.
Merritt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Science degree in Nursing Administration from Chamberlain University.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.