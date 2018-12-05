Mt. Vernon, Jefferson Co., IL bicentennial

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - The City of Mt. Vernon and county of Jefferson were established in 1819 and are celebrating their bicentennial beginning in 2019.
According to the Mt. Vernon Convention and Visitors Bureau, Jefferson County was founded on March 26, 1819, named after Thomas Jefferson. And, Mt. Vernon became an official city on June 7, 1819.
The city was originally named Mount Pleasant but was later changed to Mt. Vernon to pay tribute to George Washington and his home in Virginia.
Events in Mt. Vernon in 2019 include the Salute to Freedom celebration, Fall Festival, and Jefferson County Historical Village events will focus on celebrating the bicentennial.
Other organizations, businesses, or churches who host events in 2019 are encouraged to incorporate the city and county’s bicentennial into their celebrations.
Special Bicentennial shirts are available to buy at the Jefferson County Historical Village and the Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitor’s Bureau.
If you have a Bicentennial event you would like to share and promote, please contact Mt. Vernon Tourism at 618-242-3151.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.