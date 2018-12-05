Missourians could start hunting elk in 2020, conservation department seeks input

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Elk hunting could begin in Missouri as early as the year 2020, according to the department of conservation.
This week, the agency is asking hunters for their input on developing the framework for the hunt.
David Hasenbeck is the elk program manager.
He said the conservation department is closing in on three benchmarks in order to start a limited elk hunting season.
Those include a steady growth rate, a good sex ratio of bulls to cows, and a population of more than 200 elk.
Hasenbeck is hosting several workshops this week near peck ranch to get feedback on the future of elk hunting in Missouri.
He said they are considering different methods of hunting, when the season will be and how to give out tags.
"What we are looking to do is create a very simple and very fair process where everyone who has an interest in hunting elk in missouri will have the opportunity to pursue elk in the future,” he said. “Now it is going to be very limited tags initially. What number we release we are not certain of yet. But certainly over time as the heard grows we will become more liberal with permits."
Gary Senn from Scott City, Mo. has gone on dozens of elk hunts in places like Colorado.
He said there are more applicants than available tags in many states that already have elk hunting.
"It will probably a lottery type drawing. I assume, with a limited number of hunters, but whoever draws those tags will be in for a great hunt,” he said. “It will be really exciting to hunt elk in Missouri where they have not been hunted in 150 years or so."
There is one more workshop being held December 6 from 6-8 p.m. in Eminence, Mo.
You can also submit comments online by following this link and clicking on ‘Provide Your Comments.’
