Man who shot OPD officer indicted on assault charge

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - The man who shot an Owensboro Police Office in October has been indicted on an assault charge.
Kentucky State Police said 63-year-old David Turley mistook Officer Zachary Morris as a suspicious person.
14 News spoke exclusively with Turley after the shooting.
Turley told us he was shot at twice and returned fire four times.
"Once they shot two times at my face, I had no choice. I was in fear of my life, and I returned fire.”
Morris was wearing a bulletproof vest, but the bullet struck part of his abdomen. We’re told Morris fired his weapon during the incident, but it didn’t hit anyone.
