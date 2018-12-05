Lost: Campbell, MO water bills aren’t in the mail

CAMPBELL, MO (KFVS) - City of Campbell, Missouri water customers may have noticed this week that they did not get their bills for the month of December.
In a Facebook post, the City stated they know the reason.
The City of Campbell says the post office allegedly lost the water bills which were mailed from their office on Thursday, Nov. 29.
Water customers are asked to call City Hall at 573-246-2541 for the amount of their December bill.
The City is asking customers to share their Facebook post to get the word out and within three hours the post had more than 100 shares.
The United States Postal Service closed all offices on Wednesday, Dec. 5 to honor the passing of former President George H.W. Bush.
