Looking back: President George H.W. Bush’s 1992 visit to west Kentucky

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Faculty at West Kentucky Community and Technical College looked back with Heartland News and remembered when Former President George H.W. Bush came to Paducah.
Leigh Ann Paxton gets nostalgic about that day in October 1992 when President Bush stepped foot on the grounds of the college, "I was 11 years old and I remember we were out of school that day and my mom brought me and my sister who was in middle school at St. Mary …that school walked over.”
“I remember that it was a really big deal. Obviously the crowd in itself. When you’re young, you don’t really realize what 15, 16-thousand people looks like...I remember the feel of it.. I remember being a sea of people," reminisced Paxton.
Paxton is now an archivist with the college. She gathers all the memories from that day.
“This was a visit that was scheduled at the end of October…he was going to the most important places. The places that he was trying the hardest to capture the vote for. Really been valuable to see how important Kentucky was.”
The president of the college, Anton Reece, was Dean of Students then.
“It was a tremendous day, having somebody the caliber of the president of the United States because it was such a historic occasion, so many people, parents, certainly community members really packed the college. It was the largest crowd we’d ever have in the schools history up to that point. “Both seeing him in person and just the various commentaries that we’ve heard, he just sets an incredible example of true servant leadership." Reece recounted.
