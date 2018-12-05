KY crews to pretreat highways beginning Thursday, Dec. 6

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky road crews will begin to pretreat roads due to an upcoming weather event expected to arrive on Friday night.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in District 1 will pretreat 2,800 miles of roads on Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties.
Crews will be spraying brine to improve driving conditions on interstates, U.S. Highways and other roads.
Drivers traveling Interstate 24 and Interstate 69 should be alert for the supertanker which will be running at near normal highway speeds.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.