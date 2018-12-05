KSP urging drivers to remember ‘extras’

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - With the arrival of winter weather, state police are warning drivers about slick roads.
Last year, KSP say slippery roads contributed to more than 12,000 crashes and 69 highway deaths in the commonwealth.
And they are asking people to remember the “extras.”
- Extra time to get where you’re going
- Extra room between yourself and other drivers
- Extra clothing, blankets, and coats in our car to help you keep warm if you get stranded
For the latest information on road conditions in Kentucky, click the following link: GoKY Real-Time Traffic Information.
