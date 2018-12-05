Kentucky approves new minimum high school graduation rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Board of Education has approved new minimum high school graduation requirements.
The new standards will require students to show basic competency in reading and math and fulfill one of seven "qualifiers" designed to help prepare them for a career or to pursue a degree at a college or university.
The requirements would be phased in, beginning with the graduating class of 2023.
The math and reading requirement can be fulfilled by meeting minimum standards on tests taken in the eighth or 10th grade or by presenting a portfolio of work demonstrating they have met the standard. The qualifiers include several options, including meeting one of two benchmark scores in reading and math on college entrance or placement exams.