Hardee’s restaurant in Anna, IL robbed, suspect arrested

ANNA, IL (KFVS) - A suspect is custody after police in Anna, Illinois said a Hardee’s restaurant was robbed.
On Sunday, Dec. 2 around 7:45 p.m., police said a subject was in the restaurant and waited until employees were away from the front counter.
At this time the subject removed the entire cash drawer and left the store.
After gathering preliminary information from employees about the incident, officers said they began to follow up on possible suspects. A suspect was located and arrested in connection with the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when it becomes available according to police.
