A former western KY deputy jailer sentenced for sexual misconduct

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A former deputy jailer in McCracken County has been sentenced to one year in jail, according to the circuit clerk’s office.
Chad Campbell was sentenced for harassment, sexual misconduct and official misconduct on Wednesday, Dec. 5.
He will serve time in Marshall County, Ky.
He has the opportunity after serving 30 days to request shock probation.
The investigation started when a female deputy jailer reported that Campbell sexually harassed and touched her.
A detective with the sheriff’s department started an investigation after the incident was reported.
