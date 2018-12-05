Flurries This Morning, Decreasing Clouds and Sun Later

Clouds are sticking around some areas this morning. Light snow/flurries can be seen especially in our northern counties. There could be a few isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are even cooler below freezing to start off the day. Clouds will be decreasing in the first half of the day meaning that we are expected to see sun today! Soak it up, because clouds will be back in the forecast tomorrow. Today is looking to be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s.