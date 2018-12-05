Flurries This Morning, Decreasing Clouds and Sun Later

Clouds are sticking around some areas this morning. Light snow/flurries can be seen especially in our northern counties. There could be a few isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are even cooler below freezing to start off the day. Clouds will be decreasing in the first half of the day meaning that we are expected to see sun today! Soak it up, because clouds will be back in the forecast tomorrow. Today is looking to be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Clouds move in early Thursday, but it will be a chilly morning with lows near and below freezing. Rain/light snow will be arriving in the morning through afternoon. Better chances of rain and/or freezing precip will be in the afternoon when temperatures warm near the surface. It is possible that there cold be a dusting of snow in our northern counties by Thursday evening. We are keeping a close eye on the next winter weather system that will move in this weekend.
-Lisa
