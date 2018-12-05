Benton, IL police make drug arrests

BENTON, IL (KFVS) - Benton, Illinois police have made two drug-related arrests.
Joey A. Cesar, 38, of Benton was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence on Nov. 30 after a traffic stop. Cesar was taken to the Franklin County Jail.
Tammi A. Nowak, , 48, of Benton was arrested after an investigation on Dec. 2 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a penal institution. She was taken to the Franklin County Jail.
