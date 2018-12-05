AR drivers among the most aggressive during the holiday season

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - The holidays can be stressful, especially behind the wheel.
It seems everyone is rushing from one place to another, searching for the perfect gifts, and making sure they get to those parties on time.
Unfortunately, that jingle-bell stress oftentimes gets played out on the roads.
While many in the U.S. are saying “Merry Christmas,” a new study finds Arkansas drivers are more likely to say “Bah, Humbug!”
According to GasBuddy.com, Arkansas ranks 11th in the United States for the most aggressive holiday drivers.
Luckily, there are ten other states that have worse drivers than us:
- Georgia
- California
- Texas
- Louisiana
- South Carolina
- Florida
- Arizona
- Tennessee
- Mississippi
- Oklahoma
- Arkansas
The rankings are based on the frequency of aggressive events, including quick accelerating, hard braking, and speeding.
GasBuddy.com found Arkansas drivers had an average of 9.4 aggressive events per driver. That pales in comparison to Georgia’s 11.6 events and California’s 11.3.
Our neighbors to the north are little more holly-jolly behind the wheel. Missouri drivers placed in 22nd place with an average of 8.7 aggressive events per driver.
The study also found that most aggressive driving habits occurred at the start of the season.
The calmest days behind the wheel? Thanksgiving, followed by Black Friday.
Not only is aggressive driving dangerous it is also the “quickest way to lower gas mileage by as much as 40 percent,” according to Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Motorists shouldn’t let the stress of the season negatively impact the way they drive,” DeHaan said. “The holidays should be the most wonderful time of the year, not the most costly at the pump.”
Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.