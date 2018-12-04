What you need to know Dec. 4

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Cooler temperatures are setting in this morning.
But, Lisa Michaels says cloudy skies in some areas of the Heartland are keeping some areas above freezing.
We will be keeping the cooler temperatures especially today with high temperatures forecasted to be in the 30s to maybe 40 degrees in some southern counties.
There is a chance for sprinkles or some isolated light snow showers to fall during the day.
- The U.S. Postal Service is suspending regular mail deliveries Wednesday, after the president declared it a federal holiday to honor President George H.W. Bush.
- A Heartland lawmaker from Sikeston, Missouri is reviving her plan to create a statewide prescription drug monitoring program.
- A man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting death in Trigg County, Kentucky.
- Several people were injured in a crash in Caldwell County, Kentucky on Monday, Dec. 3.
A man panicked and tried to save a mannequin from a family’s ‘Christmas Vacation’ display.
One man in Pennsylvania was reunited with his wallet after losing it on a roller coaster four years ago.
An elderly man was hospitalized after he was bitten by an alligator at a retirement community in Florida.
