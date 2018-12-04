Western KY man arrested on meth-related charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Melber, Kentucky man is facing charges after detectives searched his home and found meth-related items.
According to the sheriff’s office, Casey Halstead, 37, is on probation and under supervised release through Kentucky Probation and Parole for trafficking in Methamphetamine.
After a joint search of the home on Tuesday, Nov. 4 with Probation and Parole, detectives found a spoon with drug residue and syringes that had meth in them.
The items field tested positive.
Halstead was taken to the McCracken Co. Jail after admitting to owning the items.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.