‘Walking Dead’ actor adopts Jack & Diane - the donkey and emu that can’t be separated

(RNN) - The donkey and emu that fell in love - Jack and Diane respectively - are being adopted by Jeffery Dean Morgan of “The Walking Dead.”
Yeah, Negan. The scary guy with the bat. Or as “Grey’s Anatomy” fans recall, Denny.
According to the Associated Press, the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue Founder Jennifer Gordon says Morgan is adopting them Tuesday.
The group is posting about their journey to New York from North Carolina on their Facebook page.
Jack and Diane were rescued from Kershaw, SC, when their owner vanished, even leaving behind other animals such as dogs, cats and chickens.
The shelter tried to find separate homes for the two animals, but they cried and became frantic when separated. Gordon says they cuddle and sleep together, and act like they’re romantically involved.
The group received thousands of inquiries about the duo, even from other countries like France, Canada and England.
Gordon feared that someone may try to capitalize on all the attention the pair received and harm would come to the animals.
Gordon said Morgan was a good fit to adopt Jack and Diane because of his resources; the pair can roam around on his Upstate New York Farm.
Morgan found out about the animals via social media.
“It was clear he is an animal lover and his farm was fabulous,” Gordon told the Charlotte Observer. “I am embarrassed to say I had to ask who that was. I don’t really watch a lot of television. I definitely knew who he was when I saw the picture. I have seen episodes of the ‘Walking Dead.’”
