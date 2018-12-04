Veterans cemetery at Bloomfield, MO to participate in wreath program

BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at Bloomfield is again participating in the annual Wreaths Across America program.
The program will begin Saturday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Committal Shelter Pavilion.
Randy Dunn is the Master of Ceremony.
The cemetery has participated in the program for 13 years by placing a wreath on the grave of a member from each branch of service and a former Prisoner of War (POW).
A wreath will be placed on every grave this year due to fund raising efforts.
