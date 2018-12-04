Vanna White visits Alma Schrader Elementary in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Students and staff at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau got quite the surprise Tuesday morning.
They got to solve a puzzle with the one and only Vanna White.
It was a pretty spontaneous visit, so most of the teachers and staff were just as surprised as the students.
The Wheel of Fortune game show hostess has ties to Southeast Missouri.
Her son lives in the area, and she has been visiting Cape Girardeau for the past couple of years.
“I spent yesterday running around town and getting to know it a little bit but everyone is so nice,” said Vanna White. “It’s wonderful, I just love it. Almost makes me feel like home back from North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Its got that small town feel and its great.”
Recently Vanna was on a shuttle ride from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau when she met Alma Schrader’s Principal, Julia Unnerstall.
Unnerstall told Heartland News' Crystal Britt that she struck up a conversation with Vanna and was pleasantly surprised at how friendly she was.
Vanna said the same thing about Principal Unnerstall.
“So, we got to know each other, we had two hours to talk and it was great we became friends,” said Vanna White. “Here I am to say hi to all these wonderful kids here and what a great school.”
Vanna was so impressed, she decided to come visit the school for herself.
Vanna White has been on Wheel of Fortune for 36 years.
