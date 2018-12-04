Taxpayers have extra day to file returns, pay

(KFVS) - The Internal Revenue Service granted taxpayers an extra day to file any return or pay any tax originally due on Wednesday, December 5.
Taxpayers now have until Dec. 6.
The IRS granted the extra time, following the Dec. 1 executive order closing all federal agencies on Dec. 5, as a mark of respect for George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States.
The one-day extension applies to any return, required to be filed with the IRS, on Wednesday, Dec. 5. It also applies to an required federal tax payment, originally due on that day.
In addition, it also applies to an federal income, payroll or excise tax deposit due on Dec. 5, including those required to made through the Treasury Department’s electronic federal tax payment system.
