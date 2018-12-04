Scattered snow showers continue

Scattered snow and rain showers will move away this evening and skies will start to clear. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s across the area tonight. We will finally get a full day of sunshine on Wednesday. Temperatures will still be chilly in the 40s, but the sun will certainly help it feel better than the past few days. We are still watching a strong weekend system that could bring travel impacts to the Heartland. Accumulating snowfall is possible.