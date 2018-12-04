25 reports of tires slashed in Harrisburg, IL

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - On Dec. 3 around 9:38 p.m. Harrisburg, Illinois officials responded to W. Parish Street.
Dispatch received a call about a vehicles tires being slashed in the area.
According to police, Ryan Merritt was arrested on several charged. A juvenile was detained and another juvenile was released to his mother.
Police said they have taken about 25 reports of slashed tires within the last 24 hours.
Sgt. Cart Hustedde, Officer Matthew Forrester, Saline County Deputy Adam Stanley and Illinois State Police Trooper Brett Lane responded to the area.
Anyone with information or damage to report related to this case is asked to call Saline Central Dispatch at (618)-252-8661.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.