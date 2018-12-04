Plans underway for Jackson, MO police station building project

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A proposal for the police station building project was submitted at the Jackson City Council meeting on Monday, December 3.
The renderings were proposed by Penzel Construction Co. as part of the technical proposal for the design.
The City Council plans on meeting to approve negotiations of the renderings at the next meeting later in December.
On April 3, voters approved the one-half percent Public Safety Sales Tax that went into effect on October 1.
On June 21, the request for qualifications under the design-build method for the Police Station Building Project were received. The Police Station Project Design-Build Selection Committee then met, reviewed and scored the packets from seven groups.
The selection committee asked the Board to accept and confirm designs from the top two teams on August 6. Those two teams were Penzel Construction Co. and Kiefner Brothers Inc.
On September 4, the two firms received a copy of a Request for Proposal, which asked them to submit a technical proposal and a cost proposal for the project. Both of their proposals were submitted on November 7. The Design-Build Selection Committee then met, reviewed and scored the firms' submissions.
After the technical proposals were evaluated and given a score, the price proposals were opened on December 3 and the score for the cost proposals was added to the technical scores to determine the technical/price proposal combination with the highest score.
The City will now negotiate the contract with Penzel Construction Co..
