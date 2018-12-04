New telehealth site in Poplar Bluff to concentrate on high-risk maternity needs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - SSM Health has opened its fifth maternal fetal medicine telehealth site in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
According to the SSM Health, this gives surrounding communities access to first-rate care close to home from SLUCare maternal fetal medicine experts from staff at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-St. Louis.
“Creating access to high quality maternity care for residents in Missouri’s Bootheel communities is a top priority for us,” said Donna Spears, director of Maternal Service Line and MFM Services at SSM Health. “Our new Maternal Fetal Medicine Telehealth site is an important first step. We will continue to look for new and innovative ways to develop services and partner with local providers to ensure all women have access to the care they need for themselves and their babies.”
The service connects patients to doctors through the use of video, audio and file transfers in real time. It offers Level II Ultrasound, genetic counseling, consultation services and diabetes education in partnership with local providers.
SSM Health also has telehealth sites in Breese, Illinois, Cape Girardeau, Mo.,, Mt. Vernon, Ill, and Rolla, Mo.
