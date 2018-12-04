New telehealth site in Poplar Bluff to concentrate on high-risk maternity needs

“Creating access to high quality maternity care for residents in Missouri’s Bootheel communities is a top priority for us,” said Donna Spears, director of Maternal Service Line and MFM Services at SSM Health. “Our new Maternal Fetal Medicine Telehealth site is an important first step. We will continue to look for new and innovative ways to develop services and partner with local providers to ensure all women have access to the care they need for themselves and their babies.”