New ‘Captain Marvel’ trailer debuts during Monday Night Football

(RNN) - Marvel usually catches us by surprise when it releases a new trailer, but this time the studio gave us a heads-up.
Marvel tweeted Sunday night to watch for the “Captain Marvel” trailer during the Monday Night Football game between Philadelphia and Washington. The studio made good on its promise during halftime.
The movie takes place in 1995. Carol Danvers, portrayed by Brie Larson, goes from fighter pilot to one of the galaxy’s mightiest heroes. She gets caught between two warring alien worlds: the Kree and the Skrull.
‘Captain Marvel’ hits theaters on March 8.
Walt Disney, which owns Marvel Studios, released the trailer for the upcoming CGI remake of “The Lion King” during a Thanksgiving football game.
Given that trend, seeing another trailer debut during the Super Bowl shouldn’t come as a surprise.
