Martin, TN man sentenced 65 yrs. for robbery, 2nd degree murder

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - A Tennessee man has been sentenced for his role in another man’s death.
According to the Martin Police Department, Khalil Mustaffa Taylor, 27 of Martin, pleaded guilty prior to a trial the week of Nov. 3 to especially aggravated robbery and second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Charles C. Graves of Martin in 2017.
Taylor was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 4 to 40 years on the murder charge and 25 years on the robbery charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.
The incident happened on Lester Lane in 2017.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.