Martin Police Department welcomes new Student Resource Officer

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - A new Student Resource Officer was recently welcomed by Martin, Tennessee police.
Cody Stewart will take on the role in the near future according to officials.
He is a Martin native and was employed as a 911 dispatcher for the last five years.
Officials said Stewart transferred to the Patrol Division to receive field training for his next assignment as Martin Primary School SRO.
He will attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy for basic police school.
The department publicly welcomed him to the new assignment.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.