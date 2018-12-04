Malden, MO woman pleads guilty to charges connected to 5-year-old’s death

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A Malden, Missouri woman has pleaded guilty in Pemiscot County court on Tuesday, Dec. 4 to endangering the welfare of a child in connection to the death of a 5-year-old.
Tina Burton was accused of allegedly shaking a 5-year old child.
The child then died as a result of the injuries from the alleged abuse in 2014.
According to the Malden Police Department, the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed the charges after an ongoing investigation by them and the Missouri State Highway Patrol DDCC Unit.
