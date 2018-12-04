ISP investigating crash involving school bus

SHAWNEETOWN, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 19 are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a pick-up truck.
The crash happened at the intersection of McClernand Av. and N. Lincoln Blvd. in Shawneetown around 3:20 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3.
According to a preliminary ISP report, the driver of the school bus stopped a yield sign on McClernand Ave., then continued to cross N. Lincoln Blvd. and then hit the passenger side of a Chevrolet Avalanche.
The bus driver, the driver of the truck, Robert P. Downen, 91 of Shwawneetown, nor the 20 children who were on the school bus were injured in the crash.
Both vehicles were driven from the scene.
The bus driver, Sheila M. Jenkins, 52 of Equality, Ill., was ticketed for failing to yield at a yield intersection.
The Shawneetown Police Department assisted ISP District 19 at the crash scene.
