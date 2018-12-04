IL Governor-elect Pritker appoints State Sen. Fowler to jobs committee

State Sen. Dale Fowler is joining Governor-elect Pritzker’s Job Creation and Economic Opportunity Committee. (Source: KFVS)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) is joining a committee to help with job creation in the state as new leadership begins to prepare for their roles in Springfield.

Fowler is joining Governor-elect Pritzker’s Job Creation and Economic Opportunity Committee.

Senator Dale Fowler
According to a release from his office, Fowler will be representing Southern Illinois and that party lines should not matter when it comes to creating and promoting employment in Illinois.

Fowler is a Republican and Governor-elect J. B. Pritzker is a Democrat.

“Party lines don’t have to dictate progress and working together, collaboratively, can bring about change if everyone comes to the table with an open mind. Moving forward, my priority will continue to be representing the people of my district to the best of my abilities and being a vocal advocate for the hardworking businesses and job creators of this state, both in my new role on this transition team and in the Senate as we enter into the 101st General Assembly.”
State Sen. Dale Fowler, 59th District

Fowler goes on to say he is looking forward to sharing the economic and employment outlook of Southern Illinois in upcoming discussions as the transition under the new administration continues.

