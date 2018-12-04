IL Governor-elect Pritker appoints State Sen. Fowler to jobs committee

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) is joining a committee to help with job creation in the state as new leadership begins to prepare for their roles in Springfield.
Fowler is joining Governor-elect Pritzker’s Job Creation and Economic Opportunity Committee.
According to a release from his office, Fowler will be representing Southern Illinois and that party lines should not matter when it comes to creating and promoting employment in Illinois.
Fowler is a Republican and Governor-elect J. B. Pritzker is a Democrat.
Fowler goes on to say he is looking forward to sharing the economic and employment outlook of Southern Illinois in upcoming discussions as the transition under the new administration continues.
