Former SEMO linebacker signed to Green Bay Packers active roster

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A former Southeast Missouri State University linebacker was signed to the Green Bay Packers' active roster.
Kendall Donnerson was signed to the practice squad on September 2, 2018.
He was selected by the Packers with the third of three choices in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, a pick obtained from Seattle along with a first-round pick in exchange for Green Bay’s first-round pick, a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick.
Donnerson was the first player to be drafted out of Southeast Missouri since Eugene Amano in 2004.
He is the only player from SEMO to be drafted by the Packers.
Donnerson and former SEMO teammate Mike Ford are currently on active NFL rosters.
A native of Maumelle, Arkansas, Donnerson will be active for Green Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 9.
